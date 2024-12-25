Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker's name is likely to be added to the final list of the nominees for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, according to a report in News18. Sources from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) have clarified that Manu Bhaker's name has not been excluded from the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award list, and the final list of nominees for the National Sports Awards has yet to be finalised.

"There is no list finalised for National Sport's Awards yet so there is no point of exclusion of name of any player," an MYAS source was quoted as saying by ANI.