Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker's name is likely to be added to the final list of the nominees for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, according to a report in News18. Sources from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) have clarified that Manu Bhaker's name has not been excluded from the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award list, and the final list of nominees for the National Sports Awards has yet to be finalised.
"There is no list finalised for National Sport's Awards yet so there is no point of exclusion of name of any player," an MYAS source was quoted as saying by ANI.
Manu Bhaker opened India's medal tally in the Olympics after she secured third place in the women's individual 10m air pistol event, becoming the first-ever woman shooter to win an Olympic medal for India. Manu Bhaker made history for India at the Paris 2024 Olympics by winning two bronze medals in shooting, including one alongside Sarabjot Singh in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event.