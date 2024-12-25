Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker has reacted to the controversy surrounding her name missing from the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award nominees, suggesting that there may have been a lapse on her part while filing the nominations. Manu Bhaker said the lapse was “being corrected.” Manu Bhaker also asserted that awards and recognition are not her goals, but they serve to keep her motivated.

In a post on X, Manu Bhaker wrote: “With regards to ongoing issue for my nomination for the most prestigious Khel Ratna award-I would like to state that as an athlete my role is to play and perform for my country. Awards and recognition keeps me motivated but are not my goal."

Clarifying further on the Khel Ratna Award snub row, Manu Bhaker said, "I believe there has been a lapse, maybe on my part while filing for the nomination which is being corrected. Irrespective of the award I shall remain motivated to win more medals for my country. It is a request to everyone, please do not speculate on this matter.”

The 22-year-old pistol ace has again been in headlines allegedly for not making it to the Khel Ratna Award nominees – a claim sources in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) have rejected. “There is no list finalised for National Sport's Awards yet so there is no point of exclusion of name of any player,” ANI quoted an MYAS source as saying.

The controversy and rumors garnered significant attention, leading to strong reactions. Manu Bhaker's father Ram Kishan Bhaker expressed his disappointment that her daughter was not shortlisted for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.