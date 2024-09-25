Maharashtra news: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil ended his hunger strike on Wednesday, September 25, demanding the induction of Marathas under the Other Backward Castes (OBC) category. Manoj Jarange Patil had been on a hunger strike for the past nine days at Antarwali Sarati village of Jalna district in Maharashtra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to his supporters, Manoj Jarange said he had decided to call off the fast keeping in mind the sentiments of the Maratha community. "We will deal with those who have hurt the Maratha community," the Maratha quota activist said.

Manoj Jarange has been demanding the enforcement of the draft notification that identifies Kunbis as 'sagely soyare' (blood relatives) of the Maratha community and for granting reservations to them under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

In February this year, the Maharashtra legislature unanimously passed a Bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Marathas in education and government jobs under a separate category. But Manoj Jarange Patil has demanded that his community be provided reservation under the OBC category.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that the state government was trying to bring the grant the reservation to the Maratha community within the legal framework as he underlined its necessity.

"Significant opportunities are being created for the Maratha community in police recruitment. Sarthi initiative has produced 12 IAS, 18 IPS, and 480 MPSC officers from the Maratha community. It is necessary to ensure that any reservation granted (by a government) is upheld in court," Devendra Fadnavis said.

"To support Maratha students, a subsistence allowance of ₹7,000 is provided by the government to those who do not secure hostel admissions and girls are granted free education," he added.