A group of people protesting over the Maratha reservation issue allegedly torched the office of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Beed city on fire on Monday evening. A video shared by news agency ANI showed the NCP office engulfed in fire and billows of smoke coming out of the building. “Later, they ( pro-Maratha reservation protesters) also set residences of NCP MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar and state's former minister Jay Kshirsagar on fire,"ANI reported. Earlier on Monday, the protest over the Maratha reservation turned violent as demonstrators vandalised and set ablaze the residence of NCP MLA Prakash Solanke in the Beed district of Maharashtra. "I was inside my home when it was attacked. Fortunately, none of my family members or staff were injured. We are all safe but there is a huge loss of property due to fire," Prakash Solanke was cited by ANI as saying after the incident took place. Solanke belongs to the NCP faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

This comes amidst an indefinite fast by activist Manoj Jarange who sat on an indefinite fast on October 25 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district.

The agitation over the Maratha reservation intensified after Jarange launched the indefinite fast as part of the second phase of the stir. He was on a hunger strike from August 29 to September 14, and called off his agitation after the government assured to look into his quota demand.

Maharashtra: Prohibitory orders issued

In the wake of the violent incidents in the district, Beed District Collector Dipa Mudhol Munde issued prohibitory orders under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) 144(2) in the 5 kilometers' radius area from District headquarters and all taluka Headquarters in the district, news agency ANI reported.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde reacts

As the protests simmered in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said in Yavatmal that the Maratha community needs to exercise some patience. He urged the community to not "take an extreme stance" and also promised them of a "positive decision".

"I requested Manoj Jarange (Maratha reservation activist) - a positive decision will be made. You will get reservation, you will get one reservation within the framework of the law. There will be no cheating, we don't want to make a decision that will be cancelled," Shinde was quoted by ANI as saying.

As per the report, Shinde also requested for some time to resolve the matter.

He also cautioned people against inciting violence in the name of the Maratha reservation and said that due to certain people, suspicion is being cast on the entire movement.

Shinde's statement came after a meeting of the Maharashtra sub-committee was held on Monday to discuss the Maratha reservation issue. After the meeting, Chief Minister Shinde said that the government has formed an advisory board under the leadership of various retired Judges to look into the matter.

Following a key meeting of the Maharashtra government on the Maratha reservation, Shinde said, "The Justice Shinde committee formed for giving reservation to the Maratha community has submitted their first report to us." He said the Committee has been given an extension for two months to submit their final report.

What is the demand for Maratha reservation

Activist Manoj Jarange sought reservation for the Maratha community in entire Maharashtra and not in specific regions. He warned that the ongoing agitation will be ratcheted up if the demand was not fulfilled by the state government.

"We are demanding reservation in Maharashtra. Reservation in some regions in the state will not work. The government will not be able to hold even one meeting after the third phase of the Maratha quota agitation," Jarange, aged around 40, said.

Jarange was quoted as saying that the CM has yet not replied whether or not he has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the quota agitation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shinde said a three-member committee of experts will be set up to advise the state government on submission of a proposed curative petition in the Supreme Court in connection with the Maratha quota issue.

"The Supreme Court has agreed to hear our curative petition on the issue of Maratha reservation...It is my sincere appeal to the people to not take any extreme steps, we are committed to giving reservation to Maratha community," Shinde said.

MSRTC suspends bus services

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Monday suspended its services from Pune to two districts of Marathwada after protestors demanding reservation for the Maratha community pelted stones at some buses, an official was quoted by PTI as saying.

Bus services from Pune to Beed and Latur districts of Marathwada were disrupted during the day, while several buses going to various places via Beed were cancelled, said Dnyaneshwar Ranavare, depot in-charge at Shivajinagar. "Buses were vandalised and targeted by mobs at multiple locations," he said.

"Twenty-five buses are operated to Beed from Pune and nine buses to Latur every day," he said.

