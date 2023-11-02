Maratha reservation protest: Internet services suspended in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Maratha reservation protest: Internet services have been suspended in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district - both rural and urban areas
Maratha reservation protest: Internet services have been suspended in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district – both rural and urban areas – of Maharastra on Thursday, November 2 in connection with the Maratha reservation protest. The law and order situation, caused by the Maratha reservation protests, has worsened over the last few hours, prompting the authorities to suspend the Internet services in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district on Thursday.