Marathi Bhasha Diwas is celebrated on February 27 every year on the occasion of Vishnū Vāman Shirwādkar's birthday who was born on February 27 in the year 1912 and passed away on March 10, 1999.

However, Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas (Marathi Language Pride Day) is often confused with Marathi Rajbhasha Diwas (Marathi Official Language Day) that is celebrated on May 1.

History

In 1960, Marathi became the "Official Language" of the Maharashtra state from May 1. The Government of Maharashtra issued a notice on July 5 that established Directorate of Languages wherein Marathi language officially received the status of official language as per “Maharashtra Official Language Act 1964". Thus, from May 1, 1966, the Marathi Official Language Act was implemented for all government affairs in the state.

The Maharashtra State Cultural Policy 2010 marks February 27 as 'Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas' in honour of the valuable contributions to the literary and cultural fields made by poet Kusumagraj.

Significance

Kusumagraj who is known to have taken Marathi poetry to a different level played an important role in giving Maharashtra's dialect a special place in literature. This year marks 112th birth anniversary of renowned poet Vishnū Vāman Shirwādkar, popularly known by his pen name, Kusumāgraj. He was a Marathi poet, playwright, novelist and short story writer, who wrote of freedom, justice and emancipation of the deprived and was honoured with Jnanpith award in 1987.

In view of this, Vishnū Vāman Shirwādkar's birthday is celebrated as Marathi Language Pride Day who worked tirelessly to make Marathi a language of knowledge.

Celebrations

Many programs are organised today in Marathi-speaking regions, including Maharashtra and Goa. Marathi speakers greet each other on this day. On this day, essay competitions and seminars are organised in schools and colleges while government officials conduct various events to promote the language. The state government gives two special awards to honour of individuals working for the promotion of Marathi language and literature.

