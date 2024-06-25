Marathis to get quota in residential buildings? Uddhav’s Sena proposes Bill over ‘discrimination’, jail term

While Marathis are still awaiting their long-demanded reservation deal in government jobs and education in Maharashtra, a new call for 50 per cent quota for the community in another sector is emerging. This time in new residential buildings in the state. To prevent migration of Marathis from Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MLC legislator Anil Parab on Monday, June 24, moved a private member's Bill to seek a 50 per cent quota for Marathis in the new buildings to be constructed in the state.

According to the proposed Bill, a developer who fails to provide 50 per cent reservation to Marathis in a residential building, could face up to six months in prison. The Bill also seeks ₹10 lakh fine in any case of “discrimination”. The Bill is likely to be tabled in the Monsoon session.

Why did Shiv Sena (UBT) move Bill for Maratha quota in residential buildings? Anil Parab has alleged that the Marathi-speaking people are being denied housing in Maharashtra over their food preferences and religion. “The percentage of Marathi people in Mumbai is decreasing day by day, and there have been multiple instances of houses being denied to Marathi people under the pretext of food preferences or religion,” he said.

“Maharashtra got Mumbai after the sacrifice of 105 martyrs. However, Maharashtrians are now being denied houses in Mumbai. It is difficult for Maharashtrians to get houses on rent. So 50 per cent of houses should be reserved for Maharashtrians in the new buildings to be constructed in the state. There is an urgent need to enact a law in this regard,” Anil Parab was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

The Shiv Sena UBT leader cited a “discrimination” case from Vile Parle where, he said, a builder did not let Marathis buy houses in a residential colony over their “food preferences”. Anil Parab said there are many instances of Marathis being denied housing in Maharashtra.

How did BJP react to the 50% quota demand? Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar came down heavily on the Shiv Sena (UBT) for not doing anything about Marathis' reservation while it was in power following the 2019 Assembly elections.