Marburg virus detected in Ghana: All about this highly infectious disease2 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 05:17 PM IST
- Ghana has logged two cases of the highly infectious Marburg virus. Here's all you need to know about this Ebola-like disease
Listen to this article
Two cases of Marburg virus, a highly infectious disease like Ebola, have been detected in Ghana. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Marburg virus case was first detected in a 26-year-old male who got admitted to a hospital on June 26 and died a day later. The second Marburg virus case was a 51-year-old male who checked into a hospital but died later.