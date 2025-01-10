Hello User
Business News/ News / Marco Box Office Collection Day 21: Unni Mukundan’s movie mints 13.05 crore in 3rd week

Marco Box Office Collection Day 21: Unni Mukundan’s movie mints ₹13.05 crore in 3rd week

Livemint

Marco Box Office Collection Day 21: Marco earned 13.05 crore in its third week, with significant interest from Hindi audiences. It has grossed 96.75 crore globally, including 31.6 crore overseas.

Still from Marco

Marco Box Office Collection Day 20: Unni Mukundan's action thriller has made waves at the box office with its gore and violent-filled scenes. In its third week in the theatres, the movie has minted 13.05 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The movie drew significant interest from the Hindi-speaking audience, helping it earn 5.82 crore in Hindi in the third week. This number is at least 2 crore higher than what it earned in its original language, Malayalam.

Made on a budget of 30 crore, the Haneef Adeni film has earned a profit of over 82% in three weeks. According to reports, the film has bagged several laurels, including being the first Malayalam film to earn 100 crore in 2025 and nearing the benchmark to be the last Malayalam hit of 2024.

Marco Box Office Collection on Day 21

After a stellar three-week Box Office run, Marco earned an estimated 1.05 crore on Thursday, Day 21, despite a decline of 19.23%, according to Sacnilk.

In a language-wise breakout, the film earned 0.2 crore in Malayalam and 0.5 crore in Hindi. Marco earned 0.2 crore in Telugu, while its Tamil version minted 0.15 crore.

Marco Box Office Collection Day 21

Marco's total box office collection (India Net) stood at 56.95 crore.

In 21 days, the movie earned the maximum amount from Malayalam as it minted 40.54 crore in three weeks. The movie's Hindi version has earned an estimated 10.7 crore so far. Meanwhile, its Telugu and Tamil versions have earned 4.41 crore and 1.3 crore, respectively.

Marco Box Office Worldwide Collection

Marco has earned a whopping 96.75 crore globally, according to Sacnilk. Of this, its overseas collection is 31.6 crore.

However, moviemakers have claimed that the film has surpassed the 100 crore mark in worldwide earnings.

