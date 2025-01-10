Marco Box Office Collection Day 21: Marco earned ₹ 13.05 crore in its third week, with significant interest from Hindi audiences. It has grossed ₹ 96.75 crore globally, including ₹ 31.6 crore overseas.

Marco Box Office Collection Day 20: Unni Mukundan's action thriller has made waves at the box office with its gore and violent-filled scenes. In its third week in the theatres, the movie has minted ₹13.05 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The movie drew significant interest from the Hindi-speaking audience, helping it earn ₹5.82 crore in Hindi in the third week. This number is at least ₹2 crore higher than what it earned in its original language, Malayalam.

Made on a budget of ₹30 crore, the Haneef Adeni film has earned a profit of over 82% in three weeks. According to reports, the film has bagged several laurels, including being the first Malayalam film to earn ₹100 crore in 2025 and nearing the benchmark to be the last Malayalam hit of 2024.

Marco Box Office Collection on Day 21 After a stellar three-week Box Office run, Marco earned an estimated ₹1.05 crore on Thursday, Day 21, despite a decline of 19.23%, according to Sacnilk.

In a language-wise breakout, the film earned ₹0.2 crore in Malayalam and ₹0.5 crore in Hindi. Marco earned ₹0.2 crore in Telugu, while its Tamil version minted ₹0.15 crore.

Marco Box Office Collection Day 21 Marco's total box office collection (India Net) stood at ₹56.95 crore.

In 21 days, the movie earned the maximum amount from Malayalam as it minted ₹40.54 crore in three weeks. The movie's Hindi version has earned an estimated ₹10.7 crore so far. Meanwhile, its Telugu and Tamil versions have earned ₹4.41 crore and ₹1.3 crore, respectively.

Marco Box Office Worldwide Collection Marco has earned a whopping ₹96.75 crore globally, according to Sacnilk. Of this, its overseas collection is ₹31.6 crore.