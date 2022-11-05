Maritime exercise between Indian and Australian Navy concludes in Bay of Bengal

NEW DELHI :Indian and Royal Australian Navies concluded the maritime partnership exercise, which was held in the Bay of Bengal, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Saturday.
“A Maritime Partnership Exercise involving Royal Australian Navy(RAN) ships HMAS Adelaide and HMAS Anzac and Indian Navy Ships Jalashwa and Kavaratti along with their embarked helicopters was held in the Bay of Bengal from 2-3 November 2022," the ministry said.
The exercises included tactical manoeuvres, helicopter landings and amphibious operations, which signified the high degree of interoperability between IN and RAN, it said.
RAN ships HMAS Adelaide and HMAS Anzac visited Visakhapatnam from 30 October to 1 November 2022. This was part of Australia’s Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2022 (IPE 22).
“The Australian Defence Forces were hosted by the Eastern Naval Command. Ships of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet as also personnel from the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force participated in various joint activities," the ministry said.
The harbour phase included a wide range of professional interactions including experience sharing, joint planning activities and friendly sports exchanges.
The successful completion of the exercise marks another milestone in the growing India-Australia military interactions.
