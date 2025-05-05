How India's IPGL is flexing its port muscles abroad
State-run Indian Ports Global Ltd (IPGL) is leading a consortium to acquire and operate 20 commercial ports across Asia, Africa and India, two people aware of the matter said. The company, which operates Iran's landmark Chabahar terminal, has set its eyes on ports in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Africa, West and East Asia, as well as in India.