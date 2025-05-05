How India's IPGL is flexing its port muscles abroad

“Some Indian private groups have already been very active in acquiring international ports/terminals, and this focused initiative by IPGL will further cement India’s role in international maritime trade and help create trading routes which are shielded from international geo-political risk," said Kuljit Singh, Partner and Infrastructure Leader, EY India. "India has been on good terms with most countries, and hence, getting approvals for Indian investments in global ports may not be so difficult and, in fact, such port investments can be leveraged to enhance Indian influence beyond its borders. India can also bring in international best practices for its own ports from these international investments," Singh said.