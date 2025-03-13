Mark Carney swearing-in: Venue, time, cabinet and other details about oath taking ceremony of Canada PM

Mark Carney, who was elected leader of the Liberal Party of Canada on March 9, will be sworn in as Canada’s 24th Prime Minister after five days, succeeding Justin Trudeau. The announcement about the swearing-in ceremony date was made by Governor General Mary Simon’s office on Wednesday. The oath-taking ceremony will take place on March 14 morning.

Venue of Canada PM swearing in Ontario—Members of the media are invited to Rideau Hall to cover the swearing-in ceremony of the prime minister and members of the Canadian ministry. Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, will preside over the swearing-in ceremony.

Advertisement

Also Read | Mark Carney to succeed Trudeau as Canada’s PM Friday amid trade tussle with US

Date: March 14, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM (around 8:30 pm IST)

Venue: Rideau Hall Ballroom

Notably, Governor General Mary Simon will be presiding over swearing-in of the Canada Prime Minister and Cabinet ministers. Rideau Hall Press Office issued a press release in this regard.

Mark Carney met Justin Trudeau at the Prime Minister's Office on his first day as Liberal leader and discussed about the transition period. Mark Carney stated the changeover would be "seamless" and “quick,” CTV News reported. Carney has been holding meetings with key officials. Ahead of swearing in, the former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor has been holding meetings with key officials.

Also Read | New Canada PM Carney Was Behind Billions Of Dollars Of Investments Into India

Oath-taking tradition Canada PM-designate Mark Carney reportedly divested all his assets into a blind trust, a spokesperson informed CTV News. As per the oath-taking tradition, Justin Trudeau would visit the governor general on Friday and officially tender his resignation. This would follow Mark Carney's swearing in and the requisite oaths of office and allegiance.

Advertisement

When Canadian lawmakers leave Parliament they can take their chairs with them as per convention. "When any MP leaves the Commons, they are allowed to take their chair, their seat with them. I find it a great tradition, one that I support. That said, this is a weird photo of Trudeau leaving with his. Also, perhaps another sign of a looming election", a political columnist Brian Lilley wrote on X.

As per Bloomberg report, the new cabinet might be about half the size of Justin Trudeau’s executive. The cabinet will reportedly cut-down on the current number of ministers, from 37 to anywhere between 15 and 20 ministers.

The cabinet is expected to have between 15 and 20 ministers, down from 37 currently including the prime minister, according to one of the people, speaking on condition they not be identified.

Advertisement

On the day the oath-taking date was revealed, Mark Carney in a post on X stated, “My message to our steel and aluminum workers: you have our full support, now and for the future. We’re going to build big things in Canada, and we need every one of you.” These remarks come in retaliation to broader tariffs by US President Donald Trump.