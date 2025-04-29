Mark Carney to be next Canada PM: 10 unknown facts about anti-Trump banker-turned- politician

Liberal Party leader Mark Carney, Canada's 24th Prime Minister is known as one the world's best bankers. He has just won the snap election against Conservative Party’s Pierre Poilievre. As the Liberal Party leader, Carney is headed to form the Government by popular vote.

Here is a look at some interesting, unknown facts about the banker turned politician who is also known for his anti-Trump stand.

Mark Carney, the leader of the Liberal Party since 2025 made history as he secured a term as Prime Minister despite having never served in parliament, unprecedented in Canadian history. Married to British-born Diana Fox and a father of four, Mark Carney was raised in the western city of Edmonton. He was born on March 16 in 1965 near the Arctic in Fort Smith, located in Canada’s Northwest Territories. Mark Carney secured a bachelor’s degree in economics from Harvard University and pursued higher education at Oxford University, where he obtained master’s and doctoral degrees in economics. The Liberal Party leader holds Canadian, Irish, and British citizenships. He made a clever and politically motivated decision by declaring plans to give up his Irish and British citizenships and solely choose Canadian citizenship, although this isn't required by law.

6. Mark Carney embarked on his banking career with Goldman Sachs between 1995 and 2003 and later joined public service. He worked as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada between 2003 and 2004 and then as senior associate deputy minister of finance.

7. Mark Carney became the first non-British governor of the Bank of England (2013-2020) after taking over the role of a governor of Bank of Canada between 2008 and 2013.

8. He was appointed as the UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance in 2019.

9. Mark Carney deviated from tradition by visiting Europe instead of the United States on March 17. Amid deteriorating relationship with its neighbour and US President Donald Trump, his first foreign visit was met with warm reception in France and the UK.