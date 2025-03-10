Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Mark Carney is set to succeed Justin Trudeau as the 24th prime minister of Canada after landslide victory in the Liberal leadership race. Thus, the former central banker, who has been selected as the next Liberal Party leader, will become Canada’s next prime minister. The major announcement about next Liberal Party leader was made by Liberal Party president Sachit Mehra on Monday. Here's all you need to know about Mark Carney.
