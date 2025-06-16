Mark Carney's G7 debut: Trump's tariffs, India-Canada ties, critical minerals & more | 5 things to look out for

As Canada chairs the G7 Summit this year, top world leaders are heading to Alberta, Western Canada, on Sunday to attend the three-day event from June 15- June 17. The event marks the first global summit for Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who took office on March 14, 2025.

Advertisement

Carney's G7 debut is expected to assert the country's sovereignty on the global stage, positioning it as a strong economy among the members and reducing its reliance on the United States.

Here are five things to watch:

Equation with Donald Trump One of the most closely watched dynamics at the G7 Summit will be the equation between Carney and US President Donald Trump. Tensions have simmered since Trump questioned Canada's sovereignty and floated the idea of annexation.

Carney previously asked citizens to “never forget the lessons of the United States' betrayal." He further said, “We are over the shock of the American betrayal, but we should never forget the lessons.”

Tariffs The summit comes amid renewed trade friction after Trump imposed reciprocal tariffs on several trading partners, only to pause them for 90 days, until July 9. Carney previously voiced against Trump's tariffs and promised "a new path forward" in a world "fundamentally changed" by trade dynamics initiated by the United States.

Advertisement

Will Trump walk out again? This will be Trump's second G7 visit to Canada as president. The first, in 2018 at Charlevoix, Quebec, ended with him refusing to sign the joint G7 statement over disagreement over US tariffs on steel and aluminium imports with the then Canadian President Justin Trudeau. Trump had also slammed Trudeau for being “very dishonest and weak.”

Geopolitical dynamics With several world leaders expected to attend the Summit, geopolitical issues such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and India-Canada ties will be keenly observed.

It is anticipated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may discuss ongoing support for his country, sanctions against Russia, and future funding for reconstruction efforts, according to a report by BBC. Canada has also invited non-G7 members, including India, to the summit.

Advertisement

The report added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be a guest, with Carney saying there are important discussions that India, as a major economic force, should be a part of.

Modi's presence at the Summit comes following the strained relationship between India and Canada on the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in September 2023.

Key areas: Critical minerals, AI and climate resilience Canada is expected to focus on building artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and ensuring critical mineral supply chains to strengthen its economy. Discussions will also be held on critical minerals, migrant and drug smuggling, international security, artificial intelligence and energy security, Reuters reported, citing a US official.

Although no major commitments on climate change are anticipated, it remains a key topic on the agenda, according to a report by the BBC, citing a senior government official. The emphasis is placed on enhancing the global coordinated response to the increasing threat of forest fires, a key issue for Canada. The country recorded its worst wildfire season in 2023, while this year is expected to be the second-worst.