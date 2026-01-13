Mark Carney's LEGO-ed weekend in ‘solidarity with Denmark’; netizens take potshots

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney LEGO-ed this weekend in “solidarity with Denmark” with Nikolaj Harris, the Danish Ambassador to Canada.

Carney shared the picture of the LEGO cargo ship he built.

“It was time to build this weekend (with LEGO). Thanks to Ambassador Harris for the gift. Solidarity with Denmark,” Carney wrote in an X post.

The Canadian PM has earlier announced that his country will support Denmark's sovereignty amid rising threats from the US about a possible annexation of Greenland, which currently belongs to the Kingdom of Denmark.

This comes amid tensions between Washington, Denmark and Greenland this month as US President Donald Trump and his administration push the issue and the White House considers a range of options, including military force, to acquire the vast Arctic island.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has warned that an American takeover of Greenland would mark the end of NATO.

Here's how Canadians reacted: Canadians took potshots at Mark Carney for the picture, saying that Canada can only build LEGO, “not affordable homes”.

“That's the most building you'll be know for,” a social media user said.

Another user said, “We can not build affordable homes but yes, we can definitely build LEGO.”

“Seems like Canada stands for everyone else but themselves,” one netizen said.

“It was a choice to post this. Not a good one,” another added.

“Well at least you didn’t use Chinese steel to build that ship, unlike the new ferries for B.C.” a user quipped.

“Maybe focus on something that helps the country?” another added.

A user said, “How about we build useful things?”

“Please get literally anything done. You produce almost exclusively, pointless photo ops,” said another user.

“Wow. You actually got something done,” added another user.

“Now we understand the meaning of modular homes,” a netizen said.

“The only thing built for Canada was given to you,” said another user.

Canada leader to visit China to rebuild ties To reduce Canada's dependence on the United States, a Canadian leader will visit China this week for the first time in nearly a decade, in a bid to rebuild the country's fractured relations with the world's second-largest economy.

The push by the Canadian Prime Minister is part of a major rethink as ties sour with the US, the largest trading partner for Canada by far. He aims to double Canada’s non-American exports in the next decade.

Also Read | Canada backs Denmark’s sovereignty amid US threats over Greenland

“At a time of global trade disruption, Canada is focused on building a more competitive, sustainable and independent economy,” Carney said in a statement. “We’re forging new partnerships around the world to transform our economy from one that has been reliant on a single trade partner.”

Mark Carney will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, January 16, and other officials. It will be in China until Saturday, and then visit Qatar before attending the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, next week.

