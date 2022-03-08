'Mark my words': Sanjay Raut threatens to launch probe against ED officials

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This comes on a day the Income Tax department is conducting search operations at the office and residence of close aides Aaditya Thackeray and Anil Parab
The Mumbai Police will soon begin investigation of criminal syndicate and extortion racket by a nexus of the ED officials, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday. “Mark my words, some of these ED officers will go to jail too," he said while speaking to ANI.
This comes on a day the Income Tax department is conducting search operations at the office and residence of close aides of Shiv Sena leaders and Maharashtra ministers Aaditya Thackeray and Anil Parab.
The department had recently conducted raids at the offices and premises of various BMC contactors and Shiv Sena leaders.
Raut called it a tactic by the central government to pressurise and destablise the Maharashtra government led by Uddhav Thackeray.
On the raids currently underway in Mumbai and Pune, Raut said: “Why are central agencies targeting a selected few from states like West Bengal and Maharashtra...don't they get anybody else from other states, it's a tactic to pressurise and destablise the MVA government."
Last month, the ED had arrested Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in connection with the Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.
A Special PMLA court has sentenced him to 14-day judicial custody till March 21. Malik was arrested in the matter on February 23 and remained in the Enforcement Directorate custody till March 7.
Earlier in February, the ED conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.