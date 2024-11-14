Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has turned into a singer for wife Priscilla Chan on their dating anniversary. He collaborated with US music star T-Pain on a cover of ‘Get Low’ by rap group Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz. Zuckerberg said he recorded the cover under the name ‘Z-Pain’ as he revealed the story behind recording a cover of ‘Get Low’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an Instagram post, Mark Zuckerberg wrote: “Get Low was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party, so every year we listen to it on our dating anniversary."

“This year I worked with @tpain on our own version of this lyrical masterpiece," he wrote. The cover is available on Spotify, Zuckerberg wrote, signing off with “Love you P." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Replying to the post, Priscilla Chan said, “Can't get quite as low anymore but more in love and grateful for that love than ever. Love you MZ."

T-Pain also reacted to the Instagram post and said, “Happy anniversary! Thanks for letting me be a part of this." To this, Mark Zuckerberg replies: “Loved working with you on this. Looking forward to more shenanigans."

T-Pain also posted on Instagram: “Z-Pain has arrived … Get Low by zuck and me out now." Also Read | Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg now world’s third richest man, enters exclusive club with net worth of $200 billion {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Instagram post also included the cover of the song, some images from the recording studio and one showed both T-Pain and Mark Zuckerberg holding guitars.

Mark Zuckerberg also shared Priscilla Chan's reaction to the song on his Instagram story. As Mark Zuckerberg surprises her with the cover, Priscilla laughed and said “so romantic".