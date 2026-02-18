Mark Zuckerberg Testimony Live Updates: Meta CEO Zuckerberg set to testify in youth social media addiction trial

Mark Zuckerberg Testimony Live Updates: Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms and founder of Facebook, is set to be questioned in a US court over allegations that Instagram harmed the mental health of young users.
The case centers on a California woman who says she began using Instagram and YouTube, owned by Google, as a child. She alleges the companies intentionally designed their platforms to maximize engagement among minors despite being aware of potential mental health risks. According to her complaint, prolonged use contributed to her depression and suicidal thoughts.
Meta and Google deny the allegations, arguing they have introduced safety features and tools to protect young users. The lawsuit is seen as a test case among thousands filed across the US accusing major tech firms of contributing to a youth mental health crisis.
Why the testimony matters
Zuckerberg’s testimony is significant because it marks the first time he is being questioned in a US court specifically about Instagram’s impact on children’s mental health. While he has previously appeared before Congress, this jury trial carries direct legal and financial consequences.
Meta citing findings from the National Academies of Sciences, stating that existing research does not conclusively show that social media directly alters children’s mental health.
A key focus of the trial is Meta’s internal research on Instagram’s effects on younger users.
Zuckerberg is expected to face questions about internal studies and discussions regarding teen engagement and mental health. Last week, Instagram head Adam Mosseri testified that he was unaware of a recent Meta study suggesting no link between parental supervision and teens’ attentiveness to their own social media usage.
The trial comes amid growing global scrutiny over social media’s impact on children and teenagers.
Countries including Australia and Spain have introduced restrictions barring users under 16 from accessing social media platforms. In the United States, Florida has enacted a law prohibiting companies from allowing children under 14 to create accounts, though that law is being challenged in court by tech industry trade groups.
If Meta loses, it could face substantial damages and potentially weaken the legal protections that have long shielded tech companies from liability over user harm.