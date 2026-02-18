Mark Zuckerberg Testimony Live Updates: Meta CEO Zuckerberg set to testify in youth social media addiction trial

Mark Zuckerberg Testimony Live Updates: Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms and founder of Facebook, is set to be questioned in a US court over allegations that Instagram harmed the mental health of young users.

The case centers on a California woman who says she began using Instagram and YouTube, owned by Google, as a child. She alleges the companies intentionally designed their platforms to maximize engagement among minors despite being aware of potential mental health risks. According to her complaint, prolonged use contributed to her depression and suicidal thoughts.

Meta and Google deny the allegations, arguing they have introduced safety features and tools to protect young users. The lawsuit is seen as a test case among thousands filed across the US accusing major tech firms of contributing to a youth mental health crisis.

Why the testimony matters

Zuckerberg’s testimony is significant because it marks the first time he is being questioned in a US court specifically about Instagram’s impact on children’s mental health. While he has previously appeared before Congress, this jury trial carries direct legal and financial consequences.