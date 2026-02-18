Subscribe

Mark Zuckerberg Testimony Live Updates: Meta CEO Zuckerberg set to testify in youth social media addiction trial

Mark Zuckerberg Testimony Live Updates: Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify in a Los Angeles jury trial over claims that Instagram harmed young users’ mental health. The lawsuit alleges Meta Platforms knowingly designed their platforms to hook children despite potential risks. Follow live updates here

Ravi Hari
Updated18 Feb 2026, 09:36:12 PM IST
Advertisement
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms and founder of Facebook, is set to testify in a US court for the first time about the impact of Instagram on young users’ mental health. (Photo by Drew ANGERER / AFP)
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms and founder of Facebook, is set to testify in a US court for the first time about the impact of Instagram on young users’ mental health. (Photo by Drew ANGERER / AFP)(AFP)

Mark Zuckerberg Testimony Live Updates: Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms and founder of Facebook, is set to be questioned in a US court over allegations that Instagram harmed the mental health of young users.

The case centers on a California woman who says she began using Instagram and YouTube, owned by Google, as a child. She alleges the companies intentionally designed their platforms to maximize engagement among minors despite being aware of potential mental health risks. According to her complaint, prolonged use contributed to her depression and suicidal thoughts.

Meta and Google deny the allegations, arguing they have introduced safety features and tools to protect young users. The lawsuit is seen as a test case among thousands filed across the US accusing major tech firms of contributing to a youth mental health crisis.

Why the testimony matters

Zuckerberg’s testimony is significant because it marks the first time he is being questioned in a US court specifically about Instagram’s impact on children’s mental health. While he has previously appeared before Congress, this jury trial carries direct legal and financial consequences.

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
18 Feb 2026, 09:36:12 PM IST

Mark Zuckerberg Testimony Live Updates: Meta says research doesn’t prove social media harms kids

Meta citing findings from the National Academies of Sciences, stating that existing research does not conclusively show that social media directly alters children’s mental health.

Meta and Google deny the claims, arguing they have implemented numerous safety tools and parental controls aimed at protecting younger users.

18 Feb 2026, 09:18:28 PM IST

Mark Zuckerberg Testimony Live Updates: Instagram teen impact research under scrutiny

A key focus of the trial is Meta’s internal research on Instagram’s effects on younger users.

Zuckerberg is expected to face questions about internal studies and discussions regarding teen engagement and mental health. Last week, Instagram head Adam Mosseri testified that he was unaware of a recent Meta study suggesting no link between parental supervision and teens’ attentiveness to their own social media usage.

Advertisement
18 Feb 2026, 09:15:25 PM IST

Mark Zuckerberg Testimony Live Updates: Global scrutiny over social media’s impact on children

The trial comes amid growing global scrutiny over social media’s impact on children and teenagers.

Countries including Australia and Spain have introduced restrictions barring users under 16 from accessing social media platforms. In the United States, Florida has enacted a law prohibiting companies from allowing children under 14 to create accounts, though that law is being challenged in court by tech industry trade groups.

18 Feb 2026, 09:12:16 PM IST

Mark Zuckerberg Testimony Live Updates: What the case is about

The lawsuit was filed by a California woman who began using Instagram and YouTube, owned by Google, as a child.

She alleges the companies deliberately designed their platforms to maximize engagement among minors despite knowing the potential mental health risks. According to the complaint, prolonged use contributed to her depression and suicidal thoughts. She is seeking damages and to hold the companies legally accountable.

Advertisement
18 Feb 2026, 09:12:16 PM IST

Mark Zuckerberg Testimony Live Updates: Meta CEO to take stand in youth mental health trial

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms and founder of Facebook, is set to be questioned today in a Los Angeles jury trial over allegations that Instagram harmed the mental health of young users.

The testimony marks the first time Zuckerberg will face questioning in a US court on this issue. While he has previously appeared before Congress, the current proceedings carry direct financial and legal risks.

If Meta loses, it could face substantial damages and potentially weaken the legal protections that have long shielded tech companies from liability over user harm.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsMark Zuckerberg Testimony Live Updates: Meta CEO Zuckerberg set to testify in youth social media addiction trial
Read Next Story