Marketing executive from Noida dies of altitude sickness in Ladakh: All you need to know about oxygen deficiency

Chinmay Sharma, a 27-year-old digital marketing executive, died from oxygen deficiency during a solo bike trip to Leh. His parents, who are teachers, rushed to Leh but arrived hours after his death.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published2 Sep 2024, 08:39 PM IST
Leh, situated at an altitude of 10,000 feet, is a high-altitude desert region. To prevent high-altitude sickness

A 27-year-old man, out on his dream solo bike trip to Leh-Ladakh, passed away in the high-altitude cold desert region due to oxygen deficiency.

According to a Times of India report, Chinmay Sharma, a digital marketing executive at a Noida-based firm, had left for a trip to Leh on August 22. However, four days later, on August 26, Chinmay complained of a headache and informed his father about it too.

Chinmay's father advised his only child to take rest and seek medical attention.

Also Read | Indian man dies of dehydration in Saudi Arabia’s desert after GPS failure

Later in the day, according to the TOI report, the 27-year-old told his father that he was facing difficulty in breathing.

Concerned, the father called Chinmay's hotel in Leh and requested that they take his son to the hospital. The couple rushed to Leh from their hometown in Uttar Pradesh's Muzzafarnagar.

However, on August 29, the TOI report said, the 27-year-old died during treatment, just hours before Chinmay's parents reached Leh.

Chinmay's parents are teachers in Muzzafarnagar.

Also Read | Man dies as speeding Mercedes rams into him on Ashram flyover

What is high-altitude sickness?

Leh, situated at an altitude of 10,000 feet, is a high-altitude desert region. To prevent high-altitude sickness, it is advisable to acclimatise for a minimum of three days.

High-altitude sickness or “mountain sickness” occurs when the body struggles to adjust to lower oxygen levels at high elevations. The symptoms of High-altitude sickness include headache, nausea, dizziness, and fatigue.

Also Read | Bengaluru news: Man dies after jumping in front of metro; train services suspend

Symptoms typically develop within 12 to 24 hours after reaching a higher altitude and generally improve within a day or two as the body acclimatizes to the altitude change.

There are three types of altitude sickness: Acute Mountain Sickness (AMS), which is the mildest form; High-Altitude Cerebral Edema (HACE), a more severe form of AMS; and High-Altitude Pulmonary Edema (HAPE), which can rapidly become life-threatening.

Also Read | Zumba session turns tragic, man dies of heart attack in Maharashtra | Watch

Notably, anyone can develop altitude sickness, no matter how fit, young, or healthy they are.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Sep 2024, 08:39 PM IST
Business NewsNewsMarketing executive from Noida dies of altitude sickness in Ladakh: All you need to know about oxygen deficiency

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bank Of Baroda

    253.90
    03:53 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    3.75 (1.5%)

    Tata Steel

    152.85
    03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    296.90
    03:53 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    -2.5 (-0.84%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    178.70
    03:48 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    1.75 (0.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jio Financial Services

    344.65
    03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    22.9 (7.12%)

    Aegis Logis

    802.95
    03:40 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    50.5 (6.71%)

    Adani Power

    670.45
    03:57 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    38.5 (6.09%)

    Adani Green Energy

    1,945.20
    03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    104.75 (5.69%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,829.00-432.00
      Chennai
      73,685.00360.00
      Delhi
      73,541.00-360.00
      Kolkata
      73,829.00-72.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue