Marriage of genomics and AI helping revolutionize healthcare: Founder Gene Box
The convergence of genomics and AI has provided essential tools to accelerate growth by efficiently managing and interpreting immense volumes of data, said Pranav Anam
New Delhi: A revolution is starting to crystallize in healthcare with the convergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Genomics, enabling unprecedented insights into genetic data, said Pranav Anam, founder & CEO, Gene Box at the Mint Digital Innovation Summit 2024 held recently.