Mars rover drops rock sample on Red planet: Why is NASA excited about it?2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 05:57 PM IST
- The Perseverance rover said in a tweet that if studied closely, the sample could tell the history of the area. The sample could also help scientists put a specific age on the surface of Mars
NASA’s Perseverance rover has been dropping samples on the surface of the Red planet. The Perseverance rover is supposed to drop 10 samples and it has recently dropped the ninth sample, which is making NASA excited. What is so special about the ninth sample?
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×