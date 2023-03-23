Mars Wrigley elevates Parmar as GM, Asia; Tamer Kadry takes over India GM

Mars Wrigley elevates Parmar as GM, Asia; Tamer Kadry takes over India GM2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 11:51 PM IST
Parmar joined the India business in January 2020—and worked in both matured and emerging markets including South Korea, Singapore, Dubai, Turkey, Nigeria and India, holding senior positions across business development, brand building, distribution and e-commerce.
New Delhi: Chocolate and confectionery maker Mars Wrigley has elevated its India head Kalpesh Parmar as the new General Manager of the Mars Wrigley Asia business. In his new role, Parmar will oversee businesses across 20 markets.
