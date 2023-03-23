Mars Wrigley elevates Parmar as GM, Asia; Tamer Kadry takes over India GM

Mars Wrigley competes with Nestle, ITC and Mondelez in India. The company is set double its India business over the next 4-5 years, Parmar had said in an interview with Mint earlier this year. While it sells brands such as Snickers and Galaxy chocolates in India, it is also pushing for local innovations to expand its reach. So far, Mars Wrigley has invested over ₹1,000 crore in three factories in India. The company also owns a large pet care business which sells the Pedigree and Royal Canin brands.