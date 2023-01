Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) unveiled two new SUVs at Auto Expo 2023 today. The company introduced Fronx and Jimny with high-end powertrain technologies. With the sporty compact SUV Fronx, the company introduces a new design trend into the country’s SUV segment. While the offroader Jimny is targeted at professional off-roaders, and SUV customers alike. Bookings for Fronx and Jimny are opening starting today.

Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We have been witnessing a rapid shift in customer preference towards SUVs. I am pleased to share that both our recently launched SUVs, the Grand Vitara and New Brezza, have received a resounding response from the market and are enjoying strong customer demand. Maruti Suzuki has always pioneered game-changer products, cutting-edge technology and fulfilled consumer aspirations. We are delighted to present two new SUVs today, the new sporty compact SUV Fronx that will set the trend for a shape of new SUVs in the country and the much-awaited Jimny with its legendary off-road prowess will be greeted with the same enthusiasm as our much-loved SUVs, Grand Vitara and Brezza."

Maruti Suzuki Fronx features

Maruti Suzuki Fronx pioneers a ‘Shape of New’ compact SUVs in the country. It features an aerodynamic silhouette and upright front and rear facia with roof rails and a wide bonnet. The SUV comes with Black and Bordeaux contrasting colour scheme.

View Full Image Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Fronx SUV comes powered by the all-new 1.0L Kseries Turbo Boosterjet Direct Injection engine. It will be offered in two choices of a 5-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Inside, it gets a forged metal-like matte finish on the dashboard that is further accentuated by high gloss silver inserts. There is a 9-inch HD Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The SUV offers a wide range of connectivity features such as Head Up Display with turnby-turn navigation, 360 view camera, and wireless charger.

Suzuki Fronx will be offered in 6 single tone colour options. To further complement the exterior design, Fronx will also be available in 3 trendy dual tone colours.

View Full Image Maruti Suzuki Jimny (5-door)

Maruti Suzuki Jimny (5-door)features

Maruti Suzuki Jimny (5-door) is built on the 4 essentials of an off-road machine – Ladder Frame Chassis, Ample Body Angles, 3- link rigid axle suspension and ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) with low range transfer gear (4L mode).

The SUV comes equipped with a 9-inch Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with HD display and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Similar to the Fronx SUV, the all-new Jimny comes with premium sound acoustic tuning through “Surround Sense" powered by “ARKAMYS". Safety features include 6-airbags, Brake (LSD) Limited Slip Differential, ESP with hill hold assist, hill decent control, rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

View Full Image Maruti Suzuki Jimny (5-door) colour options

Powertrain on the Jimny has a K-series 1.5-litre engine with Idle Start Stop technology. It will be offered in 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission options. The SUV will be available in 7 colour options including 5 monotone shades and 2 dual-tone options.