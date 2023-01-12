Maruti Suzuki introduces Fronx and Jimny compact SUV, bookings start today

Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We have been witnessing a rapid shift in customer preference towards SUVs. I am pleased to share that both our recently launched SUVs, the Grand Vitara and New Brezza, have received a resounding response from the market and are enjoying strong customer demand. Maruti Suzuki has always pioneered game-changer products, cutting-edge technology and fulfilled consumer aspirations. We are delighted to present two new SUVs today, the new sporty compact SUV Fronx that will set the trend for a shape of new SUVs in the country and the much-awaited Jimny with its legendary off-road prowess will be greeted with the same enthusiasm as our much-loved SUVs, Grand Vitara and Brezza."