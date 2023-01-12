Maruti Suzuki introduces Fronx and Jimny compact SUV, bookings start today

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is targeted at professional off-roaders, and SUV customers alike. Bookings for the Jimny and Fronx SUV are opening starting today.
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) unveiled two new SUVs at Auto Expo 2023 today. The company introduced Fronx and Jimny with high-end powertrain technologies. With the sporty compact SUV Fronx, the company introduces a new design trend into the country’s SUV segment. While the offroader Jimny is targeted at professional off-roaders, and SUV customers alike. Bookings for Fronx and Jimny are opening starting today.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) unveiled two new SUVs at Auto Expo 2023 today. The company introduced Fronx and Jimny with high-end powertrain technologies. With the sporty compact SUV Fronx, the company introduces a new design trend into the country’s SUV segment. While the offroader Jimny is targeted at professional off-roaders, and SUV customers alike. Bookings for Fronx and Jimny are opening starting today.
Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We have been witnessing a rapid shift in customer preference towards SUVs. I am pleased to share that both our recently launched SUVs, the Grand Vitara and New Brezza, have received a resounding response from the market and are enjoying strong customer demand. Maruti Suzuki has always pioneered game-changer products, cutting-edge technology and fulfilled consumer aspirations. We are delighted to present two new SUVs today, the new sporty compact SUV Fronx that will set the trend for a shape of new SUVs in the country and the much-awaited Jimny with its legendary off-road prowess will be greeted with the same enthusiasm as our much-loved SUVs, Grand Vitara and Brezza."
Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We have been witnessing a rapid shift in customer preference towards SUVs. I am pleased to share that both our recently launched SUVs, the Grand Vitara and New Brezza, have received a resounding response from the market and are enjoying strong customer demand. Maruti Suzuki has always pioneered game-changer products, cutting-edge technology and fulfilled consumer aspirations. We are delighted to present two new SUVs today, the new sporty compact SUV Fronx that will set the trend for a shape of new SUVs in the country and the much-awaited Jimny with its legendary off-road prowess will be greeted with the same enthusiasm as our much-loved SUVs, Grand Vitara and Brezza."
Maruti Suzuki Fronx features
Maruti Suzuki Fronx pioneers a ‘Shape of New’ compact SUVs in the country. It features an aerodynamic silhouette and upright front and rear facia with roof rails and a wide bonnet. The SUV comes with Black and Bordeaux contrasting colour scheme.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Maruti Suzuki Fronx features
Maruti Suzuki Fronx pioneers a ‘Shape of New’ compact SUVs in the country. It features an aerodynamic silhouette and upright front and rear facia with roof rails and a wide bonnet. The SUV comes with Black and Bordeaux contrasting colour scheme.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
Fronx SUV comes powered by the all-new 1.0L Kseries Turbo Boosterjet Direct Injection engine. It will be offered in two choices of a 5-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed automatic transmission.
Fronx SUV comes powered by the all-new 1.0L Kseries Turbo Boosterjet Direct Injection engine. It will be offered in two choices of a 5-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed automatic transmission.
Inside, it gets a forged metal-like matte finish on the dashboard that is further accentuated by high gloss silver inserts. There is a 9-inch HD Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The SUV offers a wide range of connectivity features such as Head Up Display with turnby-turn navigation, 360 view camera, and wireless charger.
Inside, it gets a forged metal-like matte finish on the dashboard that is further accentuated by high gloss silver inserts. There is a 9-inch HD Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The SUV offers a wide range of connectivity features such as Head Up Display with turnby-turn navigation, 360 view camera, and wireless charger.
Suzuki Fronx will be offered in 6 single tone colour options. To further complement the exterior design, Fronx will also be available in 3 trendy dual tone colours.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Suzuki Fronx will be offered in 6 single tone colour options. To further complement the exterior design, Fronx will also be available in 3 trendy dual tone colours.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (5-door) is built on the 4 essentials of an off-road machine – Ladder Frame Chassis, Ample Body Angles, 3- link rigid axle suspension and ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) with low range transfer gear (4L mode).
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (5-door)features
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (5-door) is built on the 4 essentials of an off-road machine – Ladder Frame Chassis, Ample Body Angles, 3- link rigid axle suspension and ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) with low range transfer gear (4L mode).
The SUV comes equipped with a 9-inch Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with HD display and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Similar to the Fronx SUV, the all-new Jimny comes with premium sound acoustic tuning through “Surround Sense" powered by “ARKAMYS". Safety features include 6-airbags, Brake (LSD) Limited Slip Differential, ESP with hill hold assist, hill decent control, rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.
The SUV comes equipped with a 9-inch Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with HD display and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Similar to the Fronx SUV, the all-new Jimny comes with premium sound acoustic tuning through “Surround Sense" powered by “ARKAMYS". Safety features include 6-airbags, Brake (LSD) Limited Slip Differential, ESP with hill hold assist, hill decent control, rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
Powertrain on the Jimny has a K-series 1.5-litre engine with Idle Start Stop technology. It will be offered in 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission options. The SUV will be available in 7 colour options including 5 monotone shades and 2 dual-tone options.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Powertrain on the Jimny has a K-series 1.5-litre engine with Idle Start Stop technology. It will be offered in 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission options. The SUV will be available in 7 colour options including 5 monotone shades and 2 dual-tone options.