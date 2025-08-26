Maruti Suzuki to invest $8 billion in India in 5-6 years; PM Modi calls it 'big leap' for 'Make in India' |Key takeaways

Japan's Suzuki Motor chairman Toshihiro Suzuki on Tuesday said the company will invest 700 billion rupees ($8 billion) in India over the next five to six years, Reuters reported.

The move is aimed at increasing production, launch new models and defend its market share in the world's third-largest car market, added Toshihiro Suzuki. He added that India is the biggest market by sales and revenue for Suzuki Motor.

"Maruti's plant in the western Indian state of Gujarat will become one of the largest automobile manufacturing hubs in the world, with a planned capacity of 1 million units," Toshihiro said.

New chapter: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that a "new chapter" has been added to India's journey of 'Make in India' after he inaugurated a lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility for strong hybrid electric vehicles in Ahmedabad, reported ANI.

Referring the lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility as a big leap" towards India's goal of 'Make in India and 'Make for the World', PM Modi stressed that India will now export electric vehicles to 100 countries and that hybrid battery electrolyte manufacturing has begun in the country.

PM Modi said in his address to the gathering, as quoted by ANI, "In this fervour of Ganesh Utsav, today a new chapter is being added to India's 'Make in India' journey. This is a big leap towards our goal of 'Make in India, Make for the World'. From today, electric vehicles made in India will be exported to 100 countries. Along with this, hybrid battery electrolyte manufacturing is also starting today," the Prime Minister said.

"This day is also giving a new dimension to the friendship between India and Japan," PM Modi added.

Friendship between India and Japan: Among other things, PM Modi also inaugurated the localized production of hybrid battery electrodes and flagged off Battery electric vehicle exports to 100 countries at Hansalpur in Ahmedabad.

PM Modi said, "This day is also giving a new dimension to the friendship between India and Japan. In a way, 13 years mark the beginning of teenage and teenage is the period of spreading wings. It is the period of letting dreams take flight, and a lot of dreams emerge in teenage... I am happy that today Maruti is entering its teenage years. Gujarat's Maruti is entering its teens, meaning that in the coming days, Maruti will spread new wings and it will move ahead with new zeal and enthusiasm."

Recalling the days as Gujarat CM when Suzuki was allotted land for their plant in Hansalpur in 2012, PM Modi said, ""The seeds of India's success story were sown about 13 years ago. In 2012, when I was the Chief Minister here, we had allotted land to Maruti Suzuki in Hansalpur..."

Advantage of demography: PM Modi in his address mentioned that India has the power of democracy and the advantage of demography. He also added that India has a large pool of Skilled Workforce, which creates a "Win-Win Situation" for every Indian partner.

Referring the India-Japan relationship as a symbol of strength, PM Modi termed it as a reflection of the global confidence in India.

"India has the power of Democracy. India has the advantage of Demography. We also have a very large pool of Skilled Workforce. Therefore, this creates a Win-Win Situation for every Partner of ours. Today, Suzuki Japan is manufacturing in India, and the cars made here are being exported back to Japan. This is not only a symbol of the strength of the relationship between India and Japan, but also reflects the global confidence in India. In a way, companies like Maruti Suzuki have become brand ambassadors of Make in India... Now, the EVs that will run in dozens of countries around the world will have written on them- Made In India..." PM Modi concluded.