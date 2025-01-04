At least four dead bodies were found from the septic tank of a house in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district on Saturday, January 4, evening. The police suspect that it was a case of multiple murders. The house falls under Bargawan police station limits, 30 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Kumar Verma reported that a local resident noticed a foul smell coming from the septic tank and alerted the police. A police team reached the spot and found four bodies in the tank, he said.

Of the four, only two have been identified as 30-yearold Suresh Prajapati, the son of the house owner Hari Prasad Prajapati, another as Karan Halwai. The other two bodies were yet to be identified.

According to the reports, Suresh and Karan visited the house on January 1 to party. The official said they were killed and their bodies were dumped in the septic tank, as per the preliminary probe.

Meanwhile, three persons have been arrested in the murder case of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district whose body was found in a septic tank on a property owned by Suresh Chandrakar, a contractor, at Chattanpara Basti in Bijapur town.

Suresh Chandrakar is absconding. The ones who have been arrested in connection with the journalist's murder include his kin Ritesh Chandrakar and Dinesh Chandrakar along with supervisor Mahendra Ramteke.

“Suresh Chandrakar is the main accused in the case. He is a Congress leader and office bearer of the party in Bijapur. The process to freeze his bank accounts and that of other accused has begun. We have put on hold three accounts of Suresh Chandrakar,” Deputy CM Vijay Sharma said.

The Chhattisgarh government has set up an 11-member SIT under IPS officer Mayank Gurjar, Bijapur Additional Superintendent of Police, to probe his murder.