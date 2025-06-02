Mass shooting at North Carolina house party: 1 dead, 11 injured

A late-night house party in Hickory, North Carolina, turned deadly early Sunday when gunfire broke out, leaving one person dead and at least 11 injured. Authorities say over 100 people, many believed to be high school students, were present. 

In this image taken from WSOC video, various police vehicles gather outside a community after a mass shooting, Sunday, June 1, 2025, in Hickory, a city in Catawba County, N.C. (WSOC via AP)
A late-night party in Hickory, western North Carolina, turned tragic early Sunday when gunfire erupted, killing one person and injuring at least 11 others. The shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m., according to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

"One victim is currently in critical condition," the sheriff’s office stated, while noting that 10 other victims remain hospitalised in serious condition. The names and ages of those injured have not yet been released.

Over 100 people reportedly at scene

According to local news outlet WSOC-TV, the shooting took place during a crowded house party attended by as many as 100 people, many of them reportedly high school students from nearby schools.

Witnesses described scenes of chaos as shots rang out. People started ducking, screaming, running in all directions — it was panic, they said.

Authorities launch multi-agency investigation

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Hickory Police Department are leading the probe into the shooting. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is also assisting. No arrests have been made, and it is not yet clear how many shooters were involved or how many shots were fired.

Major Turk commenting on the normally peaceful neighborhood said that this street is usually very quiet.

(With AP inputs)

