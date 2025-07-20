Mass suicide in Gujarat! 5 members of Ahmedabad family found dead; probe underway

Gujarat has witnessed yet another chilling incident of mass suicide, this time in its capital city Ahmedabad. Five members of a family, including three children died by suicide at their rented home by consuming a poisonous liquid, on Sunday, said police officials.

Police identified the deceased as 34-year-old auto rickshaw driver Vipul Kanji Waghela, his wife Sonal, and their children Kareena aged 11 years, Mayur and Princess, aged eight and five years respectively.

What led to the mass suicide? Originally from Dholka, the family's motive remains unclear and investigators are now working to uncover what led to the mass suicide.

Prima facie, it appeared that they died by suicide by consuming poison. Further probe was underway to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step, said Ahmedabad (rural) Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat.

“A man, his wife and their three children died by consuming poison at their rented accommodation in Bagodara. The man used to drive an auto-rickshaw for a living, and the exact reason behind the extreme step taken by the family is not immediately clear,” news wire PTI quoted SP Jat as saying.

Bodies sent for post mortem Police officials got to know about the incident around 2 am, which happened in Ahmedabad's Bagodara village.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to a local hospital for post mortem.

Previous cases of mass suicide The latest case of mass suicide in Gujarat comes days after a similar incident was reported in Haryana's Panchkula, and nearly two years after the Surat death case.

Last month, seven members of a family were found dead inside a locked car in Panchkula's Sector 27, in what police suspect to be a case of mass suicide linked to financial distress.

In October 2023, seven members of a family were found dead inside their residence in Gujarat's Surat town. The deceased include three children below the age of eight years. While six members of the family died due to consumption of poisonous material, police officials said that one was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

In 2018, 11 members of a family were found hanging in their home in Delhi's Burari, with some members also found gagged and blindfolded – a case that shook the nation.