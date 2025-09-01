Earthquake today: Massive 6.3 magnitude quake jolts Afghanistan, video shows intense shaking; nine dead

A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan early Monday, with tremors felt across the region, including parts of Pakistan. Following the initial earthquake, several aftershocks were also felt across the region.

Nine people were killed and 25 others were injured in the eastern province of Nangahar, according to Ajmal Darwaish, spokesman for the province's health department, a Reuters report said.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at 00:47:41 IST, with its epicentre located at latitude 34.50°N and longitude 70.81°E, at a depth of 160 km.

"EQ of M: 6.3, On: 01/09/2025 00:47:41 IST, Lat: 34.50 N, Long: 70.81 E, Depth: 160 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS stated in a post on X.

Aftershocks between 4 and 5 magnitudes NCS said several aftershocks followed the initial earthquake, ranging between 4 and 5 magnitudes.

A few moments after the initial earthquake, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of around 140 km, not far from the epicentre of the initial tremor.

"EQ of M: 4.7, On: 01/09/2025 01:08:13 IST, Lat: 34.62 N, Long: 70.92 E, Depth: 140 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS stated in a post on X.

This was followed by a 4.3 magnitude and a 5.0 magnitude tremor at 140 km and 40 km depth, respectively.

"EQ of M: 4.3, On: 01/09/2025 01:59:44 IST, Lat: 34.58 N, Long: 70.78 E, Depth: 140 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS stated in a separate post.

"EQ of M: 5.0, On: 01/09/2025 03:03:25 IST, Lat: 34.55 N, Long: 70.81 E, Depth: 40 Km, Location: Afghanistan," it added in another post.

All these tremors were classified as either shallow or intermediate earthquakes, depending on the depth.

Shallow and intermediate earthquakes tend to be more hazardous than deep ones. Since their seismic waves travel a shorter distance to reach the surface, the shaking is more intense, often causing greater structural damage and leading to higher risks of injury and loss of life.

Afghanistan has a history of powerful earthquakes, and the Hindu Kush Mountain range is a geologically active area where quakes occur every year, according to the Red Cross.

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Afghanistan on 7 October 2023, followed by strong aftershocks. The Taliban government estimated that at least 4,000 people perished.

The UN gave a far lower death toll of about 1,500. It was the deadliest natural disaster to strike Afghanistan in recent memory.

Afghanistan sits on numerous fault lines between the Indian and the Eurasian tectonic plates, with a fault line also running directly through Herat.