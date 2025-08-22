Massive earthquake of magnitude 7.4 hits Drake Passage

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck the Chilean Antarctic region and the southern Drake Passage — a turbulent, 500-mile-wide strait between South America and Antarctica that connects the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans — on Thursday. However, there was no tsunami threat from the quake, according to the The National Tsunami Warning Center said.

The earthquake, described as of “medium intensity” by the disaster response service, occurred at 10:16 pm at a depth of 6.7 miles (10.8 kilometres).

A source from the Chilean Interior Ministry told AFP that “there is no danger for the Magallanes region,” the southernmost inhabited area of the South American continent.

In May, a major tsunami warning was issued after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit the southern coast of Chile. "We call for evacuation of the coastline throughout the Magallanes region," Chilean President Gabriel Boric said at the time.