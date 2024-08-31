Massive farmers’ protest at Shambhu border; Vinesh Phogat attends, says ‘if people sit on streets like this…’

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat has joined the massive protest call of the farmer groups at the Shambhu border, connecting Haryana and Delhi, demanding the Central government to fulfil their promises to the protesters. It's been 200 days since hundreds of farmers started camping at the Shambhu border, on February 13, demanding a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

Speaking from the Shambhu border, Vinesh Phogat said the country would not progress of “people sit on streets like this.”

Vinesh Phogat said, “It has been 200 days since they are sitting here. It is painful to see this. All of them are citizens of this country. Farmers run the country. Nothing is possible without them, not even athletes - if they don't feed us, we won't be able to compete. Many a time we are helpless and can't do anything, we represent the country at such big levels but we can't do anything for our family even when we see them sad.”

“I urge the Government that they should listen. They had admitted their mistake last time, they should fulfill the promises that they made. The country won't progress, if people sit on streets like this,” Vinesh said.