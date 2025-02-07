Massive fire breaks out at Shankaracharya Marg of Maha Kumbh 2025: Video

Maha Kumbh 2025: A massive fire broke out in Prayagraj's Sector 18 of Shankaracharya Marg on Friday. Rescue operation underway as fire tenders rushed to the accident spot to extinguish the flames, reported ANI.

SP city Sarvesh Kumar Mishra said, “The fire has been brought under control. There has been no loss of lives. The reason behind the fire is under investigation.”

Informing that the fire has been brought under control with prompt response from fire department, Inspector Yogesh Chaturvedi of Khak Chowk police station said, "A fire broke out at a camp near Tulsi Chauraha on Old GT Road. However, firefighters have managed to bring the blaze largely under control," reported PTI. As per PTI report, no casualties were reported in the incident.