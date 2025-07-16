Massive fire erupts in children's hospital in Hardoi, kids rescued using sarees: Video

A massive fire broke out at Kirti Krishna Bal Chikitsalaya, a children’s hospital in Hardoi of Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, July 16, triggering panic in the area.

As thick smoke engulfed the building, locals and hospital staff acted swiftly, using sarees to rescue trapped children through balconies.

The cause of the fire at the children's hospital has not been ascertained.

Visuals from the scene show dramatic efforts to evacuate the children from the Kirti Krishna Bal Chikitsalaya in Hardoi.

There is yet no information on how many infants were admitted to the children's hospital in Hardoi.

Back in May 2025, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak had ordered implementation of the safety recommendations made by a panel probing the April 14 fire at a hospital in Lucknow.

The fire had erupted at Lokbandhu Rajnarayan Combined Hospital, triggering panic and evacuation of nearly 200 patients.

According to an official statement, the probe committee investigating the April 14 fire at Lokbandhu Rajnarayan Combined Hospital has recommended a series of urgent fire safety measures for all hospitals across Uttar Pradesh.

The safety measures included regular mock drills, improved ventilation systems, and proper installation of fire-fighting infrastructure. The suggestions also included installation of fire-fighting systems, adequate smoke ventilation through natural and positive pressurisation methods in staircases and ramps, and keeping evacuation routes free.