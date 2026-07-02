Massive nuclear and AI bets hide a broader slump in India Inc's capex

India Inc appears to be placing bold bets despite a volatile geopolitical environment, with new project announcements rising 30% year-on-year to ₹14.5 trillion in the April–June quarter from ₹11.3 trillion a year earlier, according to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data.
Sequentially, investment proposals edged up nearly 3%. However, this impressive aggregate masks a glaring asymmetry as just two sectors—nuclear power and data centres—account for nearly three-fourths of all announcements during the quarter.
The breakdown is telling. Data centre announcements, totalling ₹4.5 trillion, were anchored by mega-ventures like the Raigad Data Centre project (nearly ₹2 trillion) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Integrated Green Data Centre Park and AI Compute Hub ( ₹1.1 trillion).
Meanwhile, nuclear power attracted just over ₹6 trillion in investments, driven by massive proposals such as the Maharashtra Nuclear Power Project and Purnagadh nuclear power projects in Ratnagiri, each valued at ₹2 trillion. To put this in perspective, aggregate capital commitments across data centres and nuclear power skyrocketed from under ₹1 trillion in the same quarter last year.