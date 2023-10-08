Massive ₹16,180 crore heist as payment gateway company falls victim to hackers, complaint filed in Thane
Thane Police has registered an FIR against a group of persons who allegedly hacked into a payment gateway service provider company's account and siphoned off funds worth ₹16,180 crore. The heist was carried out over a period of time and from different bank accounts, the Thane Police said on Sunday.