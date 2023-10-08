Rs16,180 crore siphoned off in a massive heist after some persons hacked a payment gateway company account; Thane Police has registered an FIR

Thane Police has registered an FIR against a group of persons who allegedly hacked into a payment gateway service provider company's account and siphoned off funds worth ₹16,180 crore. The heist was carried out over a period of time and from different bank accounts, the Thane Police said on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An official from the Naupada police station said the fraud had been carried out for a long time. However, it came to light after a complaint was lodged about the hacking of the company's account and a heist of ₹25 crore. No arrest has been made so far in the ₹16,180 crore robbery case.

But when the police started an investigation into the complaint, a massive robbery of ₹16,180 crore came to light. An FIR has been registered an FIR against Sanjay Singh, Amol Andale @ Aman, Kedar @ Sameer Dighe, Jitendra Pandey and another unidentified person under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 467, 468 (forgery), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) and provisions of the Information Technology Act. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of the accused, Jitendra Pandey, had worked with banks as a relationship and sales manager. He worked with them for 8-10 years.

The police suspect that there are more accused in this racket and may have affected several companies and persons since it had been going on for several years.

As per the FIR, the suspected crime involves the dispersal of funds across thousands of bank accounts, with money being transferred into multiple other accounts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The police investigation team has reportedly seized numerous counterfeit documents from the suspects, according to their statement. An investigation was underway into the case, the police added.

(With agency inputs)

