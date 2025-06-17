Massive traffic jams on Delhi roads as heavy rains trigger waterlogging, commuters left fuming

Delhi's North Access Road, and several other areas experienced heavy traffic on Tuesday after incessant rains triggered waterlogging in Mahipalpur bypass— making commute difficult.

Netizens began actively posting about the traffic snarls on Delhi Traffic Police's social media account on X, complaining of traffic congestion around Terminal 1 area of Delhi Airport, Rana Road and Shadipur Metro station.

The underpass near the Delhi Cantonment, Zakhira Underpass, Pul Prahladpur, ITO, Najafgarh Road and Rohtak Road, were also waterlogged affecting vehicular movement.

Water enters Delhi Airport terminal Visuals from news agencies also showed rain water entering Terminal 1 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, hours after the heavy downpour Tuesday evening.

Delhi rains Delhi, on Tuesday evening experienced heavy rainfall, prompting the diversion of at least 12 flights. SpiceJet, IndiGo, Air India – all issued travel advisories urging passengers to keep a tab on their flight status.

The rain brought a dip in temperature, with the day’s maximum settling at 36.2°C — nearly 4 notches lower than the seasonal average. The minimum temperature, however, remained slightly above normal at 28°C.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Red Alert for Delhi-NCR predicting hail, thunderstorm across multiple locations, and also in parts of Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh.

Capital sees light rainfall on Monday As per IMD data, several parts of Delhi received light to moderate rainfall on Monday. Pusa recorded the highest at 41 mm, followed by Ayanagar with 23 mm, Narayana at 15 mm, Safdarjung with 10 mm, and Lodhi Road with 5 mm.

Winds gusting at speeds of 35–40 kmph swept through the Palam and Safdarjung areas between 2:30 pm and 3:00 pm, and again around 6:30 pm, reported PTI citing IMD data.