Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage to resume on September 17 after 22-day halt due to major landslide in J&K

J&K: In a major announcement for devotees, the pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district will resume on Wednesday, September 17, according to the shrine board. However, the resumption will depend on favourable weather conditions.

The yatra had remained suspended for 22 days following a major landslide in August that damaged the route, resulting in the deaths of 34 pilgrims and injuries to 20 others.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) posted on X: “Jai Mata Di... Vaishno Devi Yatra shall resume from September 17, 2025 (Wednesday), subject to favourable weather conditions. Devotees are requested to stay updated through official communication channels.”

Earlier, a group of pilgrims staged a protest at the Katra base camp, demanding the resumption of the pilgrimage that was suspended on August 26, just hours before the tragedy struck. The shrine board had earlier decided to restart the yatra on September 14; however, heavy rains forced an extension of the suspension at that time.

According to PTI, some devotees repeatedly attempted to breach the security cordon and proceed with the pilgrimage, defying the shrine board’s directive.

The disaster occurred around 3 pm when a heavy downpour triggered a massive landslide near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkuwari, about halfway along the 12-kilometre trek from Katra to the shrine.

Meanwhile, days ago, the Shrine Board distributed prasad to devotees at the Banganga entrance gate, a gesture that was warmly received by both pilgrims and locals. They expressed their appreciation to the Shrine Board for honouring their faith and sentiments during this period, ANI reported.

Durgesh Sharma, a devotee from Delhi, said, “We could not have darshan because of the rainfall up there. But we are lucky to have Prasad here. People are coming from far away, and at least they are getting prasad. I am just happy to be here.”

Shardiya Navratras preparations at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine Meanwhile, the CEO of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), Sachin Kumar Vaishya, convened a joint meeting on Saturday in Katra to review preparations for the upcoming Shardiya Navratras, scheduled to take place from September 22 to October 1, 2025.

According to an official statement from the Shrine Board, security agencies and local administrative authorities attended the meeting to conduct a comprehensive assessment of arrangements for the festival. Key participants included the Additional CEO, Joint CEO, Deputy CEO, and Assistant CEOs of SMVDSB, along with the SSP Reasi, Commandant of the CRPF, SDM Katra, SP Katra, Tehsildar Bhawan & SMVDSB, SDPO Katra, and representatives from the Army, Fire and Emergency Services, among other concerned departments.