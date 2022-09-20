Matrimonial ad with ‘software engineers, don’t call’ instruction goes viral

Matrimonial ad with ‘software engineers, don’t call’ instruction goes viral1 min read . 07:33 PM IST
- A matrimonial advertisement with a special instruction for software engineers has gone viral on social media
A matrimonial advertisement asking software engineers to not call has gone viral on social media. The advertisement said that the groom must be an IAS or IPS, a working doctor but a software engineer won’t do.
According to the advertisement, the groom should be an IAS/IPS; working doctor (PG); industrialist/businessman of the same cast.
And a special instruction at the end of the advertisement read: “Software engineers kindly do not call".
“Looking at the ad, the whole country's future doesn't look so sound," a person reacted on social media. One said, “Looking at the ad, the whole country's future doesn't look so sound."
Another said, “Don't worry. Engineers don't rely on some newspaper ad. They find everything on their own."
A Twitter user asked if mechanical engineers can call. “Kya mechanical wale call kar sakte hai?"
Another person said bankers were not even considered in this matrimonial advertisement.
Some even asked for solutions!
“Sir after reading your tweet I am in bit tension. My son is doing CS(AIML) from VIT Chennai. So what shall he do according to you? Anyone else please suggest," a Twitter used asked.
“Software Engineers these days search everything online (including bride). So this ad poster need not worry about them. They anyway will not look newspaper ad," one of the comments read.
