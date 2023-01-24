‘Matter of grave concern’: Kiren Rijiju on SC putting RAW, IB inputs on appointment of judges in public3 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 06:43 PM IST
- Reacting to the recent comments made by Supreme Court regarding a delay in the appointments on the Collegium recommendations, Kiren Rijiju said these are administrative orders
Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday reacted to the Supreme Court’s decision to publicise the RAW and Intelligence Bureau (IB) reports on the appointment of judges in the high courts. Kiren Rijiju said that putting such details in the public domain is a “matter of serious concern". “Putting secret reports in the public domain is a matter of grave concern," he said.
