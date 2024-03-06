‘Matter of shame...TMC putting efforts to protect the accused', says PM Modi in Barasat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the TMC government in West Bengal during a women's rally in Barasat, condemning the mistreatment of women in Sandeshkhali.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 6 March addressed a women's rally in Barasat in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. While addressing the rally, the Prime Minister launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-ruled West Bengal government and said that, “Whatever happened with women in Sandeshkhali is matter of shame."