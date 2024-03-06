Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 6 March addressed a women's rally in Barasat in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. While addressing the rally, the Prime Minister launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-ruled West Bengal government and said that, “Whatever happened with women in Sandeshkhali is matter of shame." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: ‘Modi Ka Parivar’: From ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ to ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’, how BJP weaponises Opposition jibes at PM Modi The Prime Minister also added, "Under TMC's rule, the women of this land have been tortured. Whatever happened in Sandeshkhali will put anyone to shame but the TMC govt does not care about your issues. TMC is putting efforts to protect the accused of the people of Bengal. The state govt has got a shock from the High Court as well as the Supreme Court. TMC leaders have done atrocities on the women of the state. TMC has full confidence in their leader but not in the women of West Bengal…"

Also Read: Sandeshkhali case: West Bengal govt seeks urgent listing of plea in SC against transfer of probe to CBI "TMC govt can never provide protection to women. Whereas, the BJP govt has decided to award life imprisonment for heinous crimes like rape. For easy registration of women's complaints, we have arranged for a 'Women Helpine', but the TMC govt is not letting it operate in West Bengal. This TMC govt can never work for the welfare of women..," PM Modi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Sandeshkhali region, located on the fringes of the Sunderbans, has been engulfed in turmoil for over a month due to accusations against local TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his cohorts of sexual abuse and land usurpation.

The TMC suspended Sandeshkhali accused Shajahan Sheikh from the party for a period of six years. The West Bengal Police arrested the TMC leader on Thursday.

Shajahan Sheikh, accused of atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali, was arrested in the early hours of Thursday after being on the run for 55 days that witnessed violent protests led by local women and a fierce political slugfest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!