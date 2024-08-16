Five individuals, including 'Friends' star Matthew Perry's personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, have been charged in connection with Perry's death. Perry, who died from a ketamine overdose in October, received several injections of the drug from Iwamasa, who discovered Perry's body and was the first to speak with investigators. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is ketamine? Ketamine, though not approved for treating depression, anxiety, or pain, has been increasingly used off-label for these conditions. It is also used in high doses as a sedative.

What ketamine can do? According to Medical News Today, ketamine is sometimes used for its hallucinogenic effects. It can induce sedation, incapacitation, and short-term memory loss. While ketamine is safe when used under controlled medical conditions, it can be dangerous if used recreationally, potentially leading to life-threatening side effects.

Dr. Himanshu Dewan, Clinical Director, Critical Care Medicine, Marengo Asia Hospitals Faridabad, said ketamine is a powerful Anesthesia drug. It has additional use in treating severe depression, where its use has to be very carefully monitored. It is prescribed under the supervision of a psychiatrist. As ketamine acts as a transient intoxicant, it can be misused and liable to abuse and addiction.

Elon Musk defends ketamine use In a March 2024 interview, billionaire Elon Musk revealed he uses prescription ketamine, claiming it is “beneficial for investors". Musk, speaking with former CNN anchor Don Lemon, said the drug helps him manage a “negative chemical state" similar to depression.

As per a report in AP, Iwamasa obtained ketamine from Erik Fleming, who has pleaded guilty to sourcing the drug from Jasveen Sangha and delivering it to Iwamasa. Fleming supplied 50 vials of Ketamine, including 25, within four days of Perry’s death. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Department of Justice, Iwamasa, who lacked medical training, admitted to administering multiple ketamine injections to Perry, including on the day of his death. The updated criminal complaint reveals that Iwamasa, 59, conspired with Sangha, Fleming, and others to obtain and distribute ketamine illegally.

Matthew Perry's assistant injected 27 deadly doses of ketamine: Report Iwamasa reportedly administered 27 ketamine injections over the final five days of Perry’s life and communicated in coded language with his co-defendants. Prosecutors highlighted that he had no medical training or expertise in administering controlled substances. The potential sentence for Iwamasa is 15 years in prison.