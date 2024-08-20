Matthew Perry’s stepfather speaks after recent arrests linked to actor’s death: ‘Were and still are heartbroken, but…’

  • Matthew Perry's stepfather, Keith Morrison, expressed heartbreak over Perry’s ketamine overdose and appreciated law enforcement's efforts.

Updated20 Aug 2024, 08:53 AM IST
A file photo of actor Matthew Perry. Five individuals, including 'Friends' star Matthew Perry's personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, have been charged in connection with Perry's death.
A file photo of actor Matthew Perry. Five individuals, including 'Friends' star Matthew Perry's personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, have been charged in connection with Perry's death.

Keith Morrison, stepfather of Matthew Perry, has spoken for the first time since recent arrests linked to Perry’s tragic death from ketamine overdose.

In a statement from the The Morrison family to NBC news, it stated, “We were and still are heartbroken by Matthew’s death, but it has helped to know law enforcement has taken his case very seriously."

The statement added, "We look forward to justice taking its course and we’re grateful for the exceptional work of the multiple agencies whose agents investigated Matthew’s death. We’re hoping unscrupulous suppliers of dangerous drugs will get the message.”

Five individuals, including 'Friends' star Matthew Perry's personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa have been charged in connection with Perry's death. The actor passed away on October 28. Earlier in December, his autopsy revealed said that the main cause as "Ketamine" anaesthetic effects led to his death. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner did the autopsy.

As per reports, Iwamasa reportedly administered 27 ketamine injections over the final five days of Perry’s life and communicated in coded language with his co-defendants. Prosecutors highlighted that he had no medical training or expertise in administering controlled substances. The potential sentence for Iwamasa is 15 years in prison.

Ketamine, though not approved for treating depression, anxiety, or pain, has been increasingly used off-label for these conditions. It is also used in high doses as a sedative.

The amount of ketamine found in Perry’s body was “enough to make him lose consciousness and lose his posture and his ability to keep himself above the water,” The Associated Press quoted Dr. Andrew Stolbach as saying. The medical toxicologist with Johns Hopkins Medicine reviewed the autopsy report at the request of AP. “Using sedative drugs in a pool or hot tub, especially when you’re alone, is extremely risky and, sadly, here it’s fatal,” Stolbach added.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:20 Aug 2024, 08:53 AM IST
