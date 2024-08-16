Matthew Perry was ’desperately’ seeking relief in final months; his friends ’conspired’ to kill their ’cash cow’: Report

Matthew Perry's tragic death from ketamine overdose involved a conspiracy by his assistant Kenneth Iwamasa and doctors Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez. They exploited Perry's vulnerability, illegally providing ketamine despite the risks.

Published16 Aug 2024, 06:54 PM IST
Wrongly placed trust led to a heartbreaking end for vulnerable Matthew Perry. The chilling details behind the Friends' star death, who passed away due to ketamine overdose, have left fans in shock.

According to the latest insights, in the months leading up to his death, Perry was desperately seeking relief from his battles with depression and addiction.

Matthew Perry, who was initially provided with ketamine as treatment under "strict supervision" by his regular doctors, was denied more owing to the risks involved with the drug.

Overwhelmed and reluctant to confront his personal struggles by himself, Perry turned to individuals who cared less for his welfare and more for their own advantage.

Who are the friends who killed Matthew Perry?

Among those implicated in the conspiracy against Perry were his personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, and two doctors, Dr Salvador Plasencia and Dr Mark Chavez.

Iwamasa, who was entrusted with Perry's care, ultimately facilitated his access to the hazardous substance. Allegedly, on the day of Perry's death, Iwamasa administered multiple, reportedly 27, ketamine injections, fully aware of the grave risks involved.

As per a report in AP, Iwamasa obtained ketamine from Erik Fleming, who has pleaded guilty to sourcing the drug from ‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha and delivering it to Iwamasa. Fleming supplied 50 vials of Ketamine, including 25, within four days of Perry’s death.

According to the Department of Justice, Iwamasa, who lacked medical training, admitted to administering multiple ketamine injections to Perry, including on the day of his death. The updated criminal complaint reveals that Iwamasa, 59, conspired with Sangha, Fleming, and others to obtain and distribute ketamine illegally.

A ‘cash cow’

Perry's doctors, Plasencia and Chavez, twisted their roles as caregivers into something unrecognizable. Plasencia has been charged with multiple counts of distributing ketamine. He even falsified records after Perry’s death.

In court, assistant US Attorney Ian V Yanniello said, Plasencia had “essentially acted as a street corner drug dealer.”

The doctor saw Perry as a “cash cow” and not a patient in need. In fact, according to media reports, Plasencia even joked about how much Perry might pay for the drug in a text message—callously disregarding the star’s life.

Chavez, who acknowledged his involvement in the drug supply, also played a significant role in this series of tragic events. Prosecutors have alleged that Chavez funneled ketamine to Plasencia, securing some of the drug from a wholesale distributor via fraudulent prescription.

